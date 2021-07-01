CONCORD — The N.H. Executive Council voted Wednesday to establish a $3 million relief fund that homeowners can tap for help paying their mortgage and utility fees.
Financed entirely by federal dollars, the Homeowners Assistance Fund is meant to prevent people from missing a mortgage payment, losing their utilities or facing foreclosure due to financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) and the independent public agency N.H. Housing will administer the new program, using funds available to the state through the American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed in March. Housing-related expenses incurred between Jan. 21, 2020, and September 2025 will be eligible for relief, GOFERR Executive Director Taylor Caswell told the Executive Council in a June 14 letter.
“The [program] will mitigate financial hardships suffered by New Hampshire residents associated with the coronavirus pandemic,” Caswell wrote.
The five-person council voted unanimously to approve the Homeowners Assistance Fund in its meeting Wednesday, according to Kaley Dion of the N.H. Secretary of State’s office.
Neither Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Concord Democrat who represents much of the Monadnock Region, nor Councilor David Wheeler, a Milford Republican representing other area towns including Swanzey and Peterborough, could be reached for comment Wednesday.
New Hampshire already offers aid to tenants with pandemic-related financial issues through its $200 million Emergency Rental Assistance program, which is also federally funded. That program had awarded nearly $20 million to more than 3,100 households — about half the number that have applied for relief — as of June 18, according to a dashboard on GOFERR’s website.