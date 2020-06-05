The state of New Hampshire has laid out the process for people to register by mail to vote in this fall’s elections.
Under the state’s guidance, to register by mail, a prospective voter would request an absentee voter packet from their city or town clerk or from the New Hampshire Secretary of State.
Voters would need to fill out a registration form, and provide election officials with a copy of a current photo ID, and a copy of bill, bank statement or other document showing the person’s name and address.
They also need a witness, who could stand 6 feet away or behind a window, to watch the voter sign their form and to attest via affidavit to the voter’s identity.
Forms would need to be returned — by mail or hand delivery — to local clerks.
— N.H. Public Radio