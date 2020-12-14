PORTSMOUTH — Four New Hampshire residents will join other electors across the country Monday to cast their Electoral College votes. In the state’s case, all four votes will go to President-Elect Joe Biden.
The four electors are all Democrats, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, Portsmouth resident Mary Carey Foley, State Senator Donna Soucy of Manchester, and State Representative Steve Shurtleff of Penacook.
“Established in Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, the Electoral College is the formal body which elects the President and Vice President of the United States,” according to the U.S. House website. “Each state has as many “electors” in the Electoral College as it has Representatives and Senators in the United States Congress.”
Mary Carey Foley has been friends with Joe Biden for about 35 years. She said she and her mom, former Mayor Eileen Foley, always knew he would be president someday. A friendship bloomed and has lasted to this day.
“We met him at a political meet, and we looked at each other and said — he’s the one,” said Foley. “I have been on his side ever since. I think it is unbelievable that I get to cast my vote endorsing my friend Joe. I never thought for one minute that he would not make this happen. When people ask why I am so dedicated to him, my reply is that he is a character, with character.”
Of the four, Foley has been selected to be the person who will take the votes, along with New Hampshire State Police, to the post office to send them on their way to join the votes of electors across the nation.
Foley is the third in her family to be selected as an elector, but the first to actually get to cast a vote. She said her grandmother Mary Carey Dondero pledged to Adlai Stevenson in his 1956 bid for president, and her mom pledged for George McGovern when he ran for president in 1972. Since neither bid was successful, neither women got a chance to vote.
Hillard said he is “extremely honored and excited” to have been chosen to be a part of this historical moment.
“I am thrilled that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Texas lawsuit,” said Hilliard. “That says to me that our democracy is working. Despite any differences in philosophy, they proved that they all care about the Constitution. Our system works, and our democracy has stood the test of time. The voices of the people have been heard.”
Somersworth is New Hampshire’s smallest city and Hilliard said he is proud the city and he are representing New Hampshire, but he said this is another historic moment for him.
“I am the first openly gay mayor in the state,” he said. “So, I am representing the LGBTQ community and I am thrilled. Less than a decade ago, the state approved our marriage and my husband and I waited for that moment.”
Hilliard said his city, Somersworth, the Hilltop City, has worked its way back to its roots, its strength.
“Our power is our citizens,” said Hilliard. “We walk with incredible power, as an example that everyone in this country controls the outcome of who our president is — not the top 1 percent. I think affirming Joe Biden as our president will move our nation forward with honor and pride.”
State Representative Steve Shurtleff, D- Penacook, said he is glad things are drawing to their rightful conclusion, following what the people chose in the election.
“About 35 courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the challenges were without merit,” said Shurtleff. “Votes have been cast. We have seen attacks on states’ officials. Enough is enough.”
Shurtleff said he considers it a great honor to cast his vote for Joe Biden.
“I have been a supporter of his for many years,” said Shurtleff. “I retired from service to the federal government, as a federal marshal. The last time he ran, I served on his campaign. I knew his son Beau when he was a law clerk for Judge Steve McAuliffe. What strikes me most about Joe is the friendships he has maintained over the years, real friendships, not those made for political gain.”
The fourth elector, State Senator Donna Soucy, D- Manchester, said she is honored to cast her vote for Joe Biden.
“I am gravely disappointed with the many attempts to undermine the will of the voters,” said Soucy. “We here in New Hampshire are first in the nation and we saw no such attempts, but I am glad it is finally coming to an end.”
Soucy said she believes she and her late father are the only father and daughter to cast electoral votes.
“My father was an elector in 2011, and cast for Barack Obama,” she said. “He really liked Joe Biden, too. I am sorry he cannot be here tomorrow, but I know he will be here in spirit.”