At least 79 people have died from drug overdoses in New Hampshire this year, according to data released Tuesday by the chief medical examiner’s office.
This figure is current through Monday and does not include another 78 deaths with causes awaiting determination through toxicology testing.
Tuesday’s data update also includes the state’s finalized total of confirmed drug deaths from 2019. At 411 deaths, this marks the second year in a row fatal overdose numbers have dropped. The number is down about 13 percent, from 471 in 2018.
Similar to previous years, fentanyl played a role in a majority of the drug deaths confirmed so far in 2020. Thirty involved fentanyl alone, while an additional 27 involved fentanyl combined with another drug.
A combination of heroin and fentanyl was used in one death, the data show, and other opioids were used in nine.
Other unspecified drugs were used in 11 of the deaths.