In 2019, the state saw drug deaths drop for the second year in a row, according to data from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. But with no end to the COVID-19 outbreak in sight, how the virus will affect the opioid crisis remains to be seen.
As of April 10, the state had confirmed 406 fatal overdoses for 2019, with the cause of five additional deaths still pending toxicology testing. A death toll of 411 would represent a 12.7 percent decline from the 471 the state reported the year before.
That year, New Hampshire recorded its first dip in fatal overdoses — down about 4 percent from 2017 — since 2012.
The recent reductions could be tied to a handful of factors — increased education on substance-use disorder, wider access to overdose-reversing drugs like Narcan and state-led initiatives to combat the crisis, such as such as the hub-and-spoke referral model launched in January of 2019.
But fewer overdose deaths don’t necessarily mean less drug use, according to Nelson Hayden, executive director of the Keene-area referral hub, The Doorway, which is run through Cheshire Medical Center.
“I don’t think we are reducing the amount of overdoses, I think we are reducing the amount of overdose deaths,” Hayden said. “I’m hoping we continue to see a significant reduction in drug deaths. I am less sure that we’re going to have lower drug use.”
Hayden noted that with more people in isolation to help slow the spread of COVID-19, high unemployment rates and many receiving the $1,200 stimulus checks meant to help people stay afloat, it’s plausible the state could see yet another surge in drug use, relapses and fatal overdoses.
“I think we are going to end up having a huge increase in actual substance use,” he said. “We are in a highly stressful time ... I’m concerned how COVID-19 is going to affect substance-use disorder.”
The Doorway and other recovery resources are continuing to offer services and have taken a variety of steps to keep people connected, including through telehealth.
So far in 2020, the state medical examiner’s office had confirmed 41 fatal overdoses as of earlier this month, with another 78 deaths pending toxicology testing. As in other recent years, the majority of the confirmed drug deaths have involved the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
David Mara, adviser on addiction and behavioral health for Gov. Chris Sununu, said he and others in state government aren’t sure yet how COVID-19 will affect these numbers going forward.
There are no data at this point, he said, to indicate the pandemic is driving up drug use.
“I’m not saying it’s not happening, but right now we’re just not sure. The data is not reflecting that,” Mara said.
The outbreak won’t hamper New Hampshire’s capacity to chart fatal overdoses, a spokesperson for the state command center fielding COVID-19 questions said.
COVID-19 tests are processed at the N.H. Public Health Laboratory, whereas toxicology testing is done by the N.H. State Police Forensic Laboratory, the spokesperson said in an email.
But as the state weathers these dual crises, Hayden’s not optimistic.
“People with substance-use disorders typically are encouraged not to isolate, because it’s a disease of isolation,” he said, “and what are we doing right now? We’re all isolated.”
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a recovery services referral hub currently at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) — is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Next month, The Doorway is slated to move to a more central location at 24 Railroad St. in Keene. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.