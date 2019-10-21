As the region and state feel the persistent impact of the national drug crisis, the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner delivered another bit of bad news Friday: The unprecedented death tolls of recent years were actually slightly higher than previously reported.
Through what the office described in its latest data update as the "enhanced search functionality" of a "more robust case management software program," 24 more drug deaths have been identified from 2013 through 2017. Two of these fatal overdoses — both in 2014 — involved opioids, the class of drugs fueling the current epidemic.
Fifteen involved cocaine, whereas the causes in the remaining seven deaths are described generally as "other drugs." The new findings bring the number of drug fatalities in 2017, New Hampshire's deadliest year to date, from 488 to 490.
So far this year, a total of 240 drug deaths have been confirmed, 213 of them from opioids, with a determination of the cause of another 72 deaths pending toxicology testing.
At least four drug deaths have happened in Keene this year, according to the medical examiner's office.
The Elm City's statistics are included with those of 20 other Granite State communities ranking at the top for confirmed drug deaths in 2019. Keene stands roughly in the middle of this field, with the same number of fatal overdoses as Hudson, Hampton and Somersworth.