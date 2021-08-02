CHARLESTOWN — Saturated soils from recent heavy rainfall have prompted the emergency closure of Route 12 in Charlestown, the N.H. Department of Transportation announced Monday night.
"NH Route 12 is now closed from the south at the intersection of NH Route 12A and NH Route 12," the release says. "From the north, NH Route 12 is closed beginning at Almar Street."
Motorists will be detoured to U.S. Route 5 and Interstate 91 in Vermont.
N.H. DOT did not specify in the release how long the closure might last or the extent of the damage but said that due to the soaked soil, sections of the highway had settled, necessitating further evaluation.