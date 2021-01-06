All four members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation have confirmed they were safely evacuated from the U.S. Capitol building after protesters stormed it Wednesday afternoon.
A crowd of people took over the Capitol building in an attempt to interfere with Congress' efforts to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Lawmakers were evacuated to an undisclosed location to wait out the violent episode, which left at least one woman dead and several others injured, according to news reports.
"My staff and I are safe — we are now sheltering in place and will continue to follow law enforcement's guidance. Thank you to the Capitol Police for working to keep us all safe," U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., tweeted. About an hour later, she added: "This insurrection will not deter Congress from certifying the election — our democracy depends on it."
A tweet from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., likewise said she and her staff were safe and added that "We will not be stopped from doing our Constitutional duty."
According to a Twitter statement issued by her staff, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., was also safely evacuated from the building.
In a statement her office released shortly after 7 p.m., Kuster called Wednesday "a dark day in the history of our nation."
She also described her experience before being evacuated.
"There was a commotion outside of the House chamber and Speaker Pelosi, House Majority Leader Hoyer and House Majority Whip Clyburn were quickly ushered out of the chamber. My House colleagues and I who were in the balcony were instructed by Capitol Police to put on gas masks," she said. "We crouched behind the balcony wall and then scrambled through the rows of seats and under the railings all the way to the far corner of the chamber. I saw floor staff moving a large couch in front of the door."
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said on Twitter he was told by Capitol Police to get as far from the scene as possible.
"The atmosphere outside the Capitol is highly, highly charged, and we all know exactly why," Pappas tweeted. "I hope to get back as soon as I can to confirm the election results."
State-level officials have also taken to social media to decry the violence in Washington.
"What is going on at the United States Capitol Building is not Democracy, it is chaos and violence," tweeted N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican. "It is un-American, and must stop immediately."
N.H. Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, condemned the mob's actions as "domestic terrorism." News of the breach at the Capitol building reached the N.H. House while it was in session, and the House then voted to collectively condemn the violence, according to a news release from the House Democratic Office.
"Let me be clear, these terrorists feel emboldened by President Trump and anyone who is not speaking out against them," Cushing said in the statement. "This is not how democracy works, and I am glad that the New Hampshire House could stand together to condemn this violence.”
This article has been updated with additional information from U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster's office.