With children stuck largely at home this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Dance Institute faced the prospect of empty performance spaces for the first time in its 34-year history. So the Keene-based nonprofit, which operates youth dance programs in the city and surrounding towns, devised a series of “pop-up” classes to keep its dancers in motion — albeit in the grass, rather than on stage.
NHDI held the final class in this series Tuesday at Shea Field in Antrim following installments in Winchester, Chesterfield, Peterborough and Keene. The four-week program drew approximately 50 participants across all five classes, according to NHDI Artistic Director Kristen Leach.
That number is much lower than typical participation in NHDI programs, which are offered in more than 25 elementary and middle schools and often draw more than 3,000 children annually.
However, the pandemic forced the institute to cancel its in-school offerings, including its annual Event of the Year performance at Keene State College.
“There were a lot of broken hearts, both from the kids and the staff, because many of them have been invested and engaged in the program for many years,” NHDI Executive Director Sally Malay said.
Malay and Leach designed the pop-up series to allow participants to remain active while still respecting social-distancing guidelines. With the help of sponsors who agreed to have their contributions repurposed, they offered the classes for free to children who had signed up for NHDI programs in their schools.
“One parent turned to me and said, ‘How is this free?’ and I said, ‘How are you doing?’ ” Leach said. “We’re going to serve the people in our program because [they] have been through enough.”
Nikki Tommila of Fitzwilliam, whose 11-year-old daughter, Katelyn, attended all five pop-up classes, emphasized the series’ social benefits.
“I just think the whole program is wonderful. It helped my daughter gain confidence in herself,” Tommila said. “I love that NHDI is offering these pop-ups for free. It’s a great opportunity for these kids, who may not otherwise be able to do some type of summer camp.”
Katelyn will also attend NHDI’s annual Summer Intensive, a two-week program for children in second through eighth grades, beginning Aug. 3 at Winchester School. The dance institute limited enrollment to 40 children — down from 80 to 100 in a typical year — and will further separate that group into smaller groups, according to Malay.
Despite the restrictions, Malay believes the success of the outdoor pop-up classes gives NHDI an opportunity to resume its programs beyond the Summer Intensive.
“That’s going to be a conversation that we’ll need to have with schools about how does NHDI fit into their [reopening] plan,” she said. “This was a positive for us because the dancers still got a great experience, [and] our teachers were able to provide the experience in an outdoor setting.”