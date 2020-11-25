New Hampshire’s health department announced 402 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, at least 14 of them in Cheshire County.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the viral disease approached an all-time high. As of Wednesday, Granite State hospitals were caring for 125 COVID-19 patients — one off the springtime peak of 126, which was recorded on May 13.
The state also announced its 514th COVID-related death Wednesday, that of a Strafford County woman who was 60 or older.
Cheshire County had 144 active infections as of Wednesday, with 58 of them in Keene, 20 in Rindge, 14 in Jaffrey and the rest scattered between other towns. Elsewhere in the Monadnock Region, the towns with the highest case counts included Peterborough with 17, New Ipswich with 15 and Charlestown with 10.
Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua added 53 new cases Wednesday, while Sullivan County had six more. The county of residence was still being determined for another two dozen.
Over the past week, New Hampshire has averaged 440 new cases a day; Cheshire County has averaged 14.