The deaths of two more Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, and 21 more cases of the viral disease have been confirmed, New Hampshire health officials announced Thursday.
The two who died — bringing the state’s total to 375 — were both Hillsborough County residents who were 60 or older. The deaths involved a man and a woman.
None of the newly announced positive tests were from Cheshire County. One was from Sullivan County and one from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
So far, 5,822 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 4,508 of them have recovered, according to the state health department. A total of 567 people have been hospitalized for the disease.
As of Thursday, one to four current cases were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.