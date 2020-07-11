New Hampshire health officials have announced the COVID-19-related deaths of three more Granite Staters, along with 18 more cases of the viral disease.
The latest reported deaths bring the state’s total attributed to COVID-19 to 390. They involved three people who were 60 or older — a man and woman from Hillsborough County and a Belknap County man.
To date, 5,991 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 4,897 of whom have recovered.
As of Friday, 20 people were in hospitals with the disease of the 585 people who have been hospitalized to date.
Although the county of residence for one of the newly announced cases was still being determined Friday, none of the others came from Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Two came from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.