Daily COVID case numbers and hospitalizations for New Hampshire have rapidly decreased over the last two weeks, indicating that the winter surge may soon be ending.
According to data from the state’s official COVID response dashboard, New Hampshire averaged 1,239 new cases per day for the week ending Tuesday, down 36 percent from a week earlier. The seven-day average for the share of antigen and PCR tests coming back positive was 14.8 percent, down from 16.1 a week ago. According to N.H. Hospital Association data as of Wednesday, a total of 423 people were hospitalized for the disease, including 257 with active infections and 166 who are COVID-recovering, which means that they are no longer infectious but still need critical care. The total number of hospitalizations is down significantly from 538 a week ago.
“Hospitalizations are dropping precipitously and the vast majority are either asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic,” Dr. Justin Kim, regional epidemiologist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, said in an email, adding that this mirrors the national trend.
But at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained high. According to the latest data from the hospital, 19 people were hospitalized with the viral disease as of Tuesday, up by one from last week. Five of those patients were in the ICU — the same total as the week before — and three of those five people were on ventilators, according to President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso.
Although the total number of COVID-related hospitalizations is down statewide, says Dr. Tom Wold, chief medical officer at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, many of those still receiving in-patient care are not out of the woods yet.
“A majority of our current COVID-19 hospitalizations have been at the hospital for an extended period of time,” Wold said via email, “as these patients either have more progressed diseases requiring higher levels of care or are awaiting placement for post-acute care.”
As these patients continue to recover, the number of new COVID patients seeking critical care is going down, which is in line with the decrease in cases across the state.
At Cheshire Medical Center, the average inpatient stay for someone with COVID-19 is up to nine days, Caruso told The Sentinel earlier this week, meaning it will take longer than in previous waves of the disease for hospitalizations to decline at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate.
The statewide per-capita case count has been cut in half over the last two weeks and now sits at 114 per 100,000, roughly equivalent with the national average of 116, according to an analysis of CDC data by the New York Times. States with the highest numbers are Alaska and Kentucky at 284 and 206, respectively.
New Hampshire’s daily case numbers remain roughly 50 percent higher than the highest levels seen last winter.
Like all New Hampshire counties, Cheshire is still seeing substantial levels of community transmission, the highest of three tiers designated by the state health department. As of the state’s data update Wednesday, Cheshire County had a 14-day average of 1,794 new cases a day per 100,000 people, a 6.7 percent decrease from last week.
The local test positivity rate over the previous seven days stood at 17.1 percent, down one percentage point from a week ago, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. For the first time in a month, Cheshire Medical Center saw a decrease in the percent positivity rate for tests conducted at the hospital. For the week ending Jan. 27, Cheshire Medical reported a positivity rate of 25.5 percent, the lowest figure it’s seen since the final week of December. The week before, the hospital saw its highest rate to date, at 32.6 percent.
If case numbers were to increase again, the good news is that hospitals are generally well-equipped to receive them. According to data from the N.H. Hospital Association, there were still 23 staffed adult ICU beds available in the state, up slightly from 20 last week, out of a statewide total of 220. Ventilators remain plentiful as well.
Staff shortages continue to be a problem for some hospitals, doctors say, though the severity of the issue is waning.
“We continue to deal with sick calls from staff given the omicron variant,” said Kim, “though staffing constraints are significantly less burdensome given the decrease in cases.”
Wold added that staffing shortages continue to be an issue at his hospital, but that “the challenge now is really about having enough staff to keep treatment areas readily available.”
Unvaccinated patients made up 33.1 percent of all hospitalizations for active COVID infections, while patients with some level of vaccination made up a significantly larger share, at 43.2 percent, split roughly evenly between those who had received their boosters and those who had not. (Vaccination status was unknown for 23.7 percent.)
According to Vanessa Stafford, vice president of communications at the N.H. Hospital Association, there are a few possible reasons why vaccinated patients are ending up in the hospital with COVID — but she stressed that the available data make it difficult to know for sure.
“The COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces the risk of being hospitalized with the virus, as well as serious illness,” she said in emailed comments, but hospitalization isn’t prevented completely.
Noting that partially vaccinated patients are not fully protected, which may explain why they got infected, Stafford said that even the numbers for fully vaccinated patients may not be representative of the general population because those who got infected may have had other risk factors — but this information isn’t recorded in the data. Additionally, some of the COVID-positive patients may not have symptoms but tested positive when they arrived in the hospital for unrelated treatments.
“It could be a lot of different factors,” she concluded, “but the data we have available doesn’t address patient-specific information for obvious reasons.”
An average of three Granite Staters were dying from COVID each day as of Sunday, according to the latest data on the state’s COVID dashboard. This number is down significantly from 11.6 at the end of December.
Doctors are now starting to look ahead to future surges, trying to build on the lessons learned in recent months.
“The latest COVID-19 wave has really shown how important communication and collaboration is between hospitals,” Wold says. “The [N.H.] Hospital Association has made a significant effort to make this happen daily for hospitals across the state and hospitals have really risen to the challenges.”
As of Wednesday, there were 9,204 active COVID cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. There had been 278,691 confirmed cases and 2,232 COVID-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Vaccinations
On Monday, the FDA granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID vaccine, which means that the vaccine has now passed the same approval process as dozens of other established vaccines. The FDA granted full approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine last August.
The FDA is currently reviewing an application by Pfizer to let it provide a version of its vaccine designed for children under 5. According to a Wednesday report by the Associated Press, if the FDA approves, Pfizer shots containing one-tenth of the dose given to adults could be given to children as young as six months. The FDA will review the application and convene a panel of outside advisers in mid-February to debate the data, then will assemble its own experts to decide if the shots should be given to all children in the age group, or only those at higher risk from COVID-19.
The CDC continues to recommend that anyone 5 years and older get vaccinated. For adults, the agency recommends getting one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), rather than Johnson & Johnson, but the CDC emphasizes that any vaccine is better than being unvaccinated. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 can get the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
Everyone who is eligible should get a booster shot, the CDC says.
“We are already seeing reports of ever-more infectious strains of COVID -19,” Wold says. “Both vaccinations and boosters offer significant protection against severe disease and hospitalizations.”
“Getting vaccinated and boosted is still our safest bet for avoiding trouble in the future,” says Kim.