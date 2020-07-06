New Hampshire health officials Sunday announced 43 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths attributed to the viral disease.
The update, which was the first since Friday due to Saturday’s July 4 holiday, brings the state’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 5,897. Of those, 4,684 people have recovered.
The five people whose deaths were announced Sunday were all 60 or older and include two Hillsborough County women, two Rockingham County men and one Belknap County man.
Health officials announced another death Friday — of a Hillsborough County woman 60 or older — along with 38 more positive test results.
The county of residence of four of the COVID-19 cases announced Friday and Sunday had yet to be determined. Of the rest, one was from Cheshire County, one was from Sullivan County and seven were from areas of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Sunday, one to four current cases were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Walpole.The county of residence of three of the 832 current known cases statewide was still being determined.
To date, the deaths of 381 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19.