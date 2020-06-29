A total of 82 new positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire were announced by the state Department of Health and Human Services over the weekend, 51 on Saturday and 31 on Sunday.
That brings the total number of known cases in the state to 5,747; 968 of the cases are current. None of the new cases were in Cheshire County, and one of the cases is in Sullivan County. Of the 51 cases announced Saturday, 21 were due to testing associated with the outbreak at Greenbriar Healthcare in Nashua, according to the health department.
Two additional deaths were announced Saturday, both residents of Hillsborough county, age 60 or older.
Four of the 82 newly identified cases were hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations for COVID-19 to 565, or about 10 percent of the state’s known cases.
Five of the cases had no identified risk factors, and three were under age 18, the health department said.
Seventy-seven percent of people have recovered.