New Hampshire’s COVID-19 data continue to look good, state officials said Friday, though the disease still circulates.
“We continue to see low but persistent community transmission in New Hampshire and throughout the region,” Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said in a news conference Friday afternoon.
Gov. Chris Sununu noted the positive trends in announcing that restaurants in the four largest counties — Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford — could resume indoor dining at 100 percent capacity, while continuing to observe other health protocols. Restaurants in the rest of the state had already been permitted to operate at full capacity.
Still, Sununu sounded a note of caution, saying the state will continue to monitor the data as large events like Bike Week in Laconia take place and students return to schools and colleges.
On Friday, state health officials announced that another 24 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, including one who lives in Cheshire County. The state has recorded 7,071 total cases, only 258 of which were considered active as of Friday morning.
The rate of new infections remains well below the peak of early May — when New Hampshire was averaging 100 new cases per day — and has also fallen since a modest uptick several weeks ago. The state tallied an average of 16 new cases per day over the past week.
Chan also mentioned other good indicators. The rate of positive tests statewide has been under 1 percent for the past week or so, compared to 5 to 10 percent in some other parts of the country, he said. Positivity is considered a key metric because a lower rate indicates that a state is doing enough testing to catch a large number of cases — not just those who are obviously sick.
The state averaged more than 2,700 test results per day for the week ending Thursday, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Chan also said hospitalizations remain low. As of Friday, 14 people known to have COVID-19 were hospitalized in New Hampshire.
In addition to the new Cheshire County case, three were in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. None were Sullivan County residents.
The state did not announce any new deaths attributed to COVID-19, which stand at 428.