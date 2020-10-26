State health officials over the weekend announced two more COVID-19-related deaths and 221 more cases of the viral disease.
These numbers represent the sum of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ daily updates on Saturday and Sunday.
The two people whose deaths were announced Saturday were both men who were 60 or older, one a Hillsborough County resident and one a resident of Merrimack County.
The newly reported COVID-19 positives — which came from polymerase chain reaction testing and antigen testing — include nine for which the county of residence was still being determined, two from Cheshire County, two from Sullivan County and 44 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed Sunday at 0.8 percent.
A total of 10,328 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 85 percent of whom have recovered, according to the state health department. The deaths of 473 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus. As of Sunday morning, 23 people were in hospitals, of the 766 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
A total of 1,032 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included 16 for which the community of residence was unknown, 11 in Keene, nine in Hillsboro, six in New Ipswich, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Lempster, Marlow, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple, Walpole and Westmoreland.