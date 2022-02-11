Daily COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations for New Hampshire continued their rapid decline in the past week, but doctors warn that the trend could rapidly change direction again in the future.
According to data from the state’s official COVID-response dashboard, New Hampshire averaged 786 new cases per day for the week ending Tuesday, down 42 percent from a week earlier. The seven-day average for the share of antigen and PCR tests coming back positive was 12.8 percent, down from 14.8 a week ago. According to N.H. Hospital Association data as of Wednesday, a total of 327 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, including 175 with active infections and 152 who were COVID-recovering, which means that they are no longer infectious but still need critical care. The total number of hospitalizations is down from 423 a week ago.
These decreases have meant that the burden on hospitals has lightened considerably.
“We’ve gone from 30 COVID patients two weeks ago to less than half that today,” wrote Dr. Keith Stahl, associate chief medical officer at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, in emailed comments Wednesday.
“In parallel, we are also seeing a significant drop off in the number of employees who are out with or because of COVID-19. In early January, you might recall, that number was around 150. Now it’s less than two dozen—a definite improvement.”
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has also seen a substantial decline in its number of COVID-19 inpatients recently, hospital officials said earlier this week. According to the latest available data from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate, six people with the viral disease were being treated there — none of them in the ICU — as of Tuesday morning.
That’s a sharp drop from recent weeks, and President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso said it has provided some sense of relief to hospital staff. Just last Tuesday, the hospital had 19 inpatients with COVID-19, five of whom were in the ICU.
Dr. Tim Scherer, chief medical officer for Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, said that thanks to the statewide decline “we have been able to get our routine services back up and running, such as the operating room and endoscopy.”
But he and other doctors say that their hospitals are still not at what they would have considered normal before the pandemic.
Even though Scherer says his hospital has returned to “mostly normal operations,” he qualified that in emailed comments by noting that they are still much busier now with COVID than last summer, noting that “we only had a handful of patients then and still have over ten inpatients currently.”
Dr. Jose Mercado, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s COVID-response leader, added that the recent decline has encouraged his hospital to start thinking about how its strategy for care might change in the coming months.
“It is true that we are starting to see a decline in cases reported and hospitalizations,” Mercado wrote in an emailed statement. As a result of this decline, he said that “we are starting to have discussions around how to transition into an endemic state this week and consider how similar and/or different the approach should be for COVID-19 when compared to other respiratory viruses.”
All the doctors warned, though, that the situation could rapidly change again without warning.
“In the last two weeks, it has been reassuring to see the cases waning,” said Dr. Artemio Mendoza, infectious disease specialist at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover.
“Having said this, given the history of COVID-19 infection, I would not let my guard down,” he wrote in an email to the Granite State News Collaborative. “Not to state the obvious but the situation in late December to mid January is ‘night and day’. Hopefully, we are truly heading in the right direction.”
The statewide per-capita case count is down by 56 percent over the last two weeks and now sits at 75 per 100,000, roughly equivalent to the national average of 69, according to an analysis of CDC data by The New York Times. The states with the highest numbers are Alaska and Mississippi at 177 and 169, respectively.
Despite the recent decline, Cheshire County, like all New Hampshire counties, is still seeing substantial levels of community transmission, the highest of three tiers designated by the state health department. As of the state’s data update Wednesday, Cheshire County had a 14-day average of 1,508 new cases a day per 100,000 people, a 16 percent decrease from last week.
The local test positivity rate over the previous seven days stood at 18.2 percent, up one percentage point from a week ago, and represents the highest percent positivity rate of any county in the state, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
For the second week in a row, though, Cheshire Medical Center reported a decrease in the percent positivity rate for tests conducted at the hospital. For the week ending Feb. 3, Cheshire Medical reported a positivity rate of 23.7 percent, the lowest figure it’s seen since the final week of December. The week before, the hospital’s rate stood at 25.5 percent.
If case numbers statewide were to increase again, the good news continues to be that hospitals would be relatively well-equipped to deal with the surge. According to data from the N.H. Hospital Association that was updated on Wednesday, there were 26 staffed adult ICU beds available in the state, up slightly from 23 last week, out of a statewide total of 217. Ventilators remain plentiful, as they have been for most of the last few months.
Unvaccinated patients made up 33.1 percent of hospitalizations with active COVID infections as of Wednesday, while patients with some level of vaccination made up a significantly larger share, at 54.8 percent. Within this group, patients with their vaccinations fully up to date comprised 31.4 percent of the total. (Vaccination status was unknown for 12 percent.)
There are little data available around the state as to how many of the patients in hospitals with COVID are there because of COVID symptoms or because of other conditions. According to the N.H. Hospital Association’s Vanessa Stafford, the 30 hospitals in the association’s network are not currently reporting this information to NHHA.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, for example, does not actively track patients who were admitted with an admission diagnosis of COVID-19, according to an emailed statement by Lixi Kong, a data scientist there. DHMC is the largest hospital in the state by the number of licensed beds, according to a 2020 census by NHHA.
Meanwhile, Catholic Medical Center, the second-largest hospital in the state by the number of licensed beds, does track that data. According to Catholic Medical Center’s Dr. Stahl, as of Wednesday, 69 percent of CMC’s patients hospitalized with COVID had COVID as their primary diagnosis.
“Just one of those patients is fully updated with their booster,” Stahl wrote. “In fact, since the state started accounting for booster shots in daily reporting, we have had very, very few admitted who had a booster.”
An average of 4.7 Granite Staters were dying due to COVID each day as of Sunday, according to the latest data on the state’s COVID dashboard. This number is down significantly from 11.6 at the end of December, but remains far above the lows hit last summer, when fewer than one person was dying due to COVID per day.
As of Wednesday, there were 5,818 active COVID cases diagnosed in New Hampshire, down from 9,204 a week ago. There had been 285,863 confirmed cases and 2,284 COVID-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Vaccinations and test kits
Gov. Chris Sununu and N.H. Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica announced on Feb. 4 that an initial round of 500,000 COVID-19 test kits had been put up for sale at cost at all 67 N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlet locations.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, customers can purchase COVID-19 test kits for $11.29 while supplies last. The state has also made COVID tests available through all nine locations of the Doorway, a state-run program that offers treatment for substance-use disorders and has a location in Keene. There is no age requirement for the purchase of COVID-19 home test kits, and any customer may purchase as many kits as they wish.
Data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still do not agree on how many Granite Staters have been vaccinated, but both datasets show that the total share of the population that is fully vaccinated has continued to slowly increase in recent weeks.
DHHS reports that 56.6 percent of Granite Staters were fully vaccinated as of this week, as compared to 55.5 percent in mid-December. Data from the CDC show a similar trend, increasing slightly from 66 to 69 percent during the same period. After an initial surge in vaccinations, the share of the population that is fully vaccinated has increased slowly since last July.
According to the CDC, “fully vaccinated” means someone has received two doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine, while “up to date” means they have also received a booster or additional dose.
The share of Granite Staters who are now up to date is 20 percent, according to the latest CDC data.
The CDC continues to recommend that anyone 5 years or older get vaccinated. For adults, the agency recommends getting one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), rather than Johnson & Johnson, but the CDC emphasizes that any vaccine is better than being unvaccinated. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 can get the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
Everyone who is eligible should get a booster shot, the CDC says. According to the agency’s latest guidance, the amount of time you should wait after finishing your primary series varies by vaccine. For Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the wait is five months, while the wait for Johnson & Johnson vaccines is shorter, at two months.
“We must always remain vigilant and cognizant of the fact that this virus is not going away, at least not in the immediate future,” said Wentworth-Douglass’ Mendoza.
“We have data now to verify how those who chose to remain up-to-date with their vaccination were most protected,” said Mercado from DHMC. “Vaccines save lives. Vaccines will help prevent unnecessary deaths.”
People can register for a vaccine or for a booster by visiting vaccines.nh.gov or calling 211.