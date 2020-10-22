Citing concerns about the safety of victims of domestic and sexual violence, the New Hampshire Superior Court system says it will no longer automatically stream their testimony from courtrooms.
Since jury trials resumed in the state in August following a months-long pause due to the coronavirus, members of the public have been able to watch proceedings through video links.
Advocates for survivors of domestic and sexual violence say this has created potentially unsafe situations when victims are called to testify.
In response, the court has worked with prosecutors, defense attorneys and the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence to alter its process. The livestream will now be shut off during victims’ testimony, unless they give their consent.
To ensure public access, courthouses will reserve a limited number of seats for those members of the public who wish to observe the proceedings.
“In this regard, we appreciate the concerns raised by victims’ rights advocates,” Tina Nadeau, chief justice of the Superior Courts, said in a prepared statement.
“We have determined this revised policy would better ensure an appropriate balance between the defendant’s and public’s right to observe jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic and victims’ rights to prevent their identity from being spread across the Internet.”