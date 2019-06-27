The N.H. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to revive a legal-malpractice lawsuit brought by a Rindge man who bilked investors of millions of dollars and is now serving a five-year federal sentence for tax evasion.
In 2015, Aaron E. Olson pleaded guilty in federal court in Concord to four counts of tax evasion involving about $665,000.
He also admitted to running a multi-year Ponzi scheme in which he spent investors’ money on himself and used it to cover other investors’ losses, while falsifying earnings statements, according to his plea agreement.
In 2017, as Olson was challenging his five-year sentence in federal court, he also sued one of his former attorneys in Merrimack County Superior Court, accusing him of negligence, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty.
The lawsuit would not have affected his criminal case, but rather sought monetary damages.
Judge Brian T. Tucker dismissed the lawsuit last year, ruling that Olson had not presented a legitimate expert witness as required. The Supreme Court, in its order Wednesday, upheld that dismissal.
Olson’s former lawyer, Robert S. Carey of the Concord firm Orr & Reno, did not respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.
Olson is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ online inmate tracker. He is scheduled for release in August 2020.
He represented himself in the appeal of the lawsuit’s dismissal, according to the court’s Wednesday order.
Olson’s criminal case has a complicated procedural history, involving several defense attorneys and multiple delays between April 2014, when an initial plea agreement was filed, and his sentencing two years later.
In late 2016, a judge ordered him to pay $22.8 million in restitution to 81 victims, though that reflects only victims who filed claims. Prosecutors have said he obtained nearly $28 million between 2007 and 2010, and some victims said they lost much more, though Olson disputed at least one of those claims.
Olson appealed his sentence and the restitution order, but a federal appeals court ruled against him in 2017. He then moved to vacate his sentence, claiming the lawyer who had represented him at sentencing, Michael Connolly, had been ineffective — a charge Connolly denied and a judge ultimately rejected.
Carey, the lawyer named in the Merrimack County civil suit, represented Olson in his criminal case from 2012 to 2014. According to the Supreme Court’s order, in 2014 Carey told Olson his maximum exposure under a proposed plea agreement would be five years in prison.
Olson pleaded guilty, but, before his sentencing, got a second opinion and learned he could actually receive up to 20 years under the agreement, according to Wednesday’s order. Ultimately, Olson hired another lawyer, withdrew his guilty plea and agreed to a revised plea deal with a five-year maximum.
As part of his lawsuit, Olson identified a former federal probation officer as a potential expert witness.
But the Supreme Court agreed with the lower-court judge that the retired probation officer would not have had the legal expertise to serve as an expert witness in this case.
Olson would have had to prove not only that Carey’s legal judgment about the plea agreement was mistaken, but that it was negligent and caused Olson harm. Testimony from a qualified expert is essential in most such cases, Chief Justice Robert J. Lynn wrote in the opinion.
“Without expert testimony,” he wrote, “lay juries are unlikely to understand most litigation issues, local practices, or the range of issues that influence how an attorney should act or advise.”