The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services today announced 77 new positive tests for COVID-19 and four deaths related to the disease.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 4,089. The death toll from the disease now stands at 208, according to state figures.
Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the state, according to health officials, but the hardest hit counties have been Hillsborough and Rockingham.
According to state statistics, Hillsborough has had 2,049 cases so far, including the cities of Manchester and Nashua. Manchester has counted 1,000 confirmed cases, while Nashua has tallied 370.
Rockingham has had 1,218.
Cheshire County has seen 51 confirmed cases so far, with no additional cases reported today. Sullivan County, however, added one case, bringing the total there to 17.
Some 2,197 people known to have COVID-19 have recovered from the disease, according to state reports.
Of the new cases reported today, 19 live in Rockingham County, 18 live in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua – which are counted separately – six live in Merrimack and four in Strafford. Besides the one in Sullivan, one each live in Belknap and Grafton. The city of Manchester accounted for 25 of the new cases, while Nashua accounted for two.
Among the newly announced cases, the state reports, three are under age 18; the remainder are adults. Fifty-five percent of the cases are female, and 45 percent are male.
All of the deaths reported today were residents of Hillsborough County: two males age 60 or older, one male under age 60 and one female age 60 or older.
Nearly 60,000 have been tested in the state for the novel coronavirus, the state reports.
Neighboring Massachusetts announced 91,662 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of today and 6,304 deaths from confirmed cases. Nearly 521,000 Massachusetts residents have been tested for the virus.
And in Vermont, the state health department reported 954 total confirmed cases of the disease, with 54 deaths related to the coronavirus. More than 27,000 have been tested in that state.