CHESTERFIELD — Internet is key for students who are learning remotely during the COVID-19 crisis, so Chesterfield School counselor Becky Kohler was excited that Internet providers serving the area were offering students free service for the next few months.
But for some Chesterfield students, getting free Internet was easier said than done, as not all qualified for the offer. Now, with a little help from Argent Communications, a small Lebanon-based provider that serves local towns, those students are getting online after all.
Kohler said she had been helping her students get connected if they didn’t already have Internet at home but discovered that families who owed past-due payments to the companies offering free services weren’t eligible. One of her middle school students was having an especially hard time connecting to the Internet, Kohler said.
“They were fixed in a box,” she said of the Internet provider the student had been in contact with. “I feel like they couldn’t get outside of the box and find ways to remove those barriers. So I was frustrated.”
But then, after sharing her concerns with Chesterfield School nurse Traci Fairbanks, Kohler learned that Fairbanks gets her Internet through Argent. So they decided to see if the company could help out.
According to Argent Communications Office Manager Christine Box, the company started putting out notices to local school districts last month, letting them know the company would be willing to help students get connected as they started studying from home. But for some time, the messages went unanswered, Box said.
“This was right at the beginning, and nobody knew what was going on,” she said. “I just thought it got lost in the shuffle somewhere.”
When it heard from Fairbanks and Kohler, Box said, the company was prepared to respond. Within 48 hours, the student was online and, Box said, the services will remain free as long as schools are closed down and students are at home.
She said Argent’s management gave employees “carte blanche to help anyone we could.” She said that many of the staff members are parents themselves who are sympathetic to the struggles school-age children experience.
“It’s hard enough being a kid,” she said. “This shouldn’t be something a kid should have to worry about. So Argent tried to make it easy for this child to do what he needs to do to be a good student.”
Since then, Box said, the company has received additional inquiries from schools in its service area with students who have had trouble accessing the web. Kohler said other Chesterfield students are looking into working with Argent as well.
Box said Argent is able to service certain neighborhoods in Spofford, Chesterfield, West Chesterfield, Westmoreland, Fitzwilliam, Rindge and Troy, depending on the infrastructure in place.
Kohler praised Argent’s quick response and dedication to getting kids connected to the Internet so they can continue their studies.
“They were just community heroes,” she said of Argent. “After having so many barriers with a big company, I just couldn’t believe how quickly Argent [responded].”