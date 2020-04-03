Sixty-one more people in New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, including another Cheshire County resident and the first confirmed case in someone who lives in Bennington, according to the latest update from the state health department.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also announced Friday the state’s sixth and seventh confirmed COVID-19 deaths — a man and a woman, both from Hillsborough County and over the age of 60.
The department’s news release did not say whether they had underlying health conditions, as has been the case for the previous five deaths.
The state has now confirmed COVID-19 cases in 540 people to date.
Cheshire County has now had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state.
It is not clear where in the county the person with the latest positive test lives, but it appears to be in one of seven communities where a previous positive has been announced. Those communities are Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland. None of those communities has more than four positive test results.
In western Hillsborough County, at least one Bennington resident tested positive for the first time. Previously, the state has said that Greenfield and New Ipswich each have at least one positive case.
In all, Hillsborough County, not including Manchester and Nashua, reported 12 new cases Friday, for a total of 69.
The state also announced the first positive in Coos County, the last New Hampshire county without a confirmed case.
Friday’s announcement did not include any new cases in Sullivan County, which has had five to date.
State officials have said the virus appears to be circulating in most of the state, even where no official positive test results have been reported yet.
As of Friday's update, more than 7,500 people had been tested in New Hampshire. Of the 540 people testing positive, 80 were hospitalized and 144 have recovered from the disease.