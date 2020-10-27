New Hampshire added 140 new COVID-19 cases to its total Tuesday, the highest one-day increase since May.
Tuesday’s update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is part of a monthlong rise in known cases.
The state averaged 105 new cases per day over the past week, a level not seen since early May, according to a Sentinel analysis of DHHS data.
A month ago, the daily average was 39, though that was before the state began adding data from another type of test. The inclusion of rapid antigen test results, alongside slower but more accurate polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, appears to explain some but not all of the recent increase.
“We are still seeing a lot of testing, and the more testing you do, the more cases you will identify," Jake Leon, a DHHS spokesman, said last week, "but it’s clear there is more community transmission, not just more testing.”
Despite the recent rise, other indicators look far better than they did during the peak in late spring.
New Hampshire has vastly expanded its testing capabilities since then, both for the general public and with ongoing monitoring of specific populations like college students and residents of nursing homes. In early May, the last time the seven-day average of new cases topped 100, New Hampshire was doing roughly 1,000 tests a day, with 5 to 10 percent coming back positive, according to DHHS data.
Over the past week, the state averaged almost 9,000 PCR tests, with a positivity rate that hovered around 1 percent — a sign there’s enough testing to catch many asymptomatic cases, not just the obviously sick. (The state has not been able to track the total number of antigen tests, so the positivity rate for them is unknown.)
Hospitalizations have ticked up in recent days — 31 known COVID patients were in hospitals as of Tuesday. But that’s far lower than in May, when it was routine for more than 100 to be in the hospital on a given day.
Deaths are also up a bit from late summer, but so far they remain well below what they were in spring. Five Granite Staters were dying per day from May 1 to mid-June. Over the past week, the daily average was one.
The state health department did not announce any new deaths Tuesday. To date, the deaths of 475 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the disease, out of the 10,531 who have tested positive. As of Tuesday, 1,067 of those cases were considered active.
Like the state as a whole, Cheshire County has seen an uptick in confirmed cases since last month. DHHS announced Tuesday that at least three more county residents had tested positive, for a total of at least 14 in the past week.
“We’re definitely concerned about people spending more time inside, getting more close contact with each other,” said Keene Mayor George S. Hansel.
He urged people to continue common-sense precautions like wearing a mask and staying a safe distance from others.
“I hope people don’t get fatigued on doing the right thing,” he said.