For people who want to get their COVID-19 booster shot, a "booster blitz" is scheduled in the state Dec. 11, where 10,000 shots will be available across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday. There will also be pop-up vaccine clinics in the area for booster shots, as well as initial doses of the vaccine and vaccines for kids 5-11.
Registration for the Dec. 11 "booster blitz" begins Wednesday morning, at vaccines.nh.gov. You can make appointments up to five people during registration. The Keene-area clinic will be at Cheshire Medical's Maple Avenue campus, the former Peerless Insurance building.
Other pop-up clinics in the area are:
* Dec. 4, 12 to 3 p.m.: Outlaw Brewing Company, 215 Scotland Road, Winchester. No appointment needed.
* Dec. 6, 2 to 5 p.m.: Ingalls Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. No appointment needed.
* Dec. 9, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. No appointment needed.
* Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monadnock Community Hospital New Ipswich Location, 821 Turnpike Rd, New Ipswich. Appointments and walk-ins accepted.