PETERBOROUGH — Since opening in 1933, the Peterborough Players theater has closed for the summer six times, half of them during World War II.
Last summer was the sixth, as the performing arts nonprofit canceled its summer program — which typically includes seven productions at its Stearns Farm theater on Hadley Road — to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Players’ managing director, Keith Stevens, told The Sentinel in November that the organization lost more than $500,000 in expected revenue last year, primarily from ticket sales.
“That has been a large gap to make up,” he said at the time.
However, two new relief funds — one of which may relaunch this week, with the other still under lawmakers’ consideration — could help venues like the Players ease financial strain as the entire live-event industry recovers from the pandemic.
One fund, the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, will distribute more than $16 billion to entertainment facilities nationwide, including performing-arts theaters, cinemas and live-music venues. That money can go toward payroll, rent and utility payments, administrative costs and marketing fees, among other expenses, though it cannot be used to purchase real estate or pay off loans taken out after February 2020.
The U.S. Small Business Administration, which is managing the grant program, began accepting applications April 8 but closed the online portal later that day due to technical difficulties. On its webpage, the SBA says it aims to reopen applications for Shuttered Venue Operators grants — which are funded by stimulus bills passed last December and in March, and could be as much as $10 million — this week.
For organizations that do not get federal relief, however, a bill introduced in the N.H. Legislature earlier this year proposes a financial alternative.
The Save Our Granite Stages Act aims to help small entertainment venues in New Hampshire remain viable through the pandemic, according to state Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Concord, who sponsored the legislation.
If passed, the bill would create a fund available to any for-profit and nonprofit venues that do not receive aid from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. The N.H. State Council on the Arts, a state agency, would administer that relief.
Whitley said she and state Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, introduced the Save Our Granite Stages Act after hearing local venue owners plead for more support beyond the Paycheck Protection Program and other existing federal aid.
“For a number of reasons, they had fallen through the cracks for that assistance,” she said.
In addition to entertaining audiences, Whitley said live-event venues attract young people to New Hampshire and drive economic activity, since patrons often visit other nearby businesses, too.
“Our little live venues are really important economic multipliers,” she said.
The Peterborough Players plans to avoid closing for another summer and is scheduled to reopen for an abbreviated, three-play season in August, according to Stevens. (The organization will announce more details on those performances in early May.)
Even then, Stevens said, the organization will likely need to limit capacity at its 250-seat theater to a quarter of that figure due to social-distancing guidelines.
“It’s really hard to produce work that will not lose money if capacity is at 24 or 25 percent,” he said.
The Players intends to request federal relief when applications resume, according to Stevens, who said he was among the “25,000 people who crashed the site earlier this month.”
However, the organization likely won’t be able to apply until grants are awarded to even harder-hit venues, since it offset some revenue loss during the pandemic by fundraising, Stevens said. (The Players was also awarded $170,000 in emergency federal funding last November and received smaller aid disbursements earlier that year.)
As a result, Stevens said it’s possible that federal funds will no longer be available when the organization can apply. In that case, he said, the Players would request relief from the Save Our Granite Stages Fund, if that legislation is enacted.
State Rep. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, who also sponsored the bill, said “quite a few” local venues have expressed need for financial support. Fenton echoed Whitley’s comments that investing in those organizations also helps the surrounding economy.
“These halls, these theaters, these performance venues — they’re destinations,” he said. “… This is going to bring back business to those areas.”
Peterborough Community Theatre owner Vanessa Amsbury-Bonilla said her business has avoided large financial losses during the pandemic by allowing private groups to rent its screen for a movie or video game. The cinema, which also raised $14,000 last summer to get through a temporary closure, will not request the latest federal relief nor the proposed state aid, according to Amsbury-Bonilla.
“I would rather see that money go to other venues that have not been able to shift their business model like we have,” she said.
But the funding is “absolutely paramount” for live-event venues, Stevens — the Players’ managing director — said, explaining that even as those organizations reopen, it takes time to attract performers and develop a full lineup.
Relief funds would help the Players cover some of its payroll and marketing costs, as well as new expenses related to installing COVID-related protective equipment, he said.
“[Entertainment] venues were among the first to close [and] are going to be among the last to reopen,” he said.
State senators unanimously passed the Save Our Granite Stages Act — part of an omnibus bill that would also fund small businesses and survey New Hampshire nursing homes for their COVID-related needs — earlier this month.
The bill is likely to become part of the state’s budget, which lawmakers are currently drafting, Whitley said. Funding for the program would come from aid that New Hampshire has been awarded in federal stimulus packages, she said, reiterating its importance to entertainment venues.
“It might even take years for these small businesses to recover.”