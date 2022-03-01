A bill that would prevent municipalities, counties and school districts from spending property tax money for lobbying purposes will be considered by the N.H. House of Representatives as soon as next week.
Keene’s budget shows the city spent $18,991 this fiscal year on dues for the N.H. Municipal Association, which lobbies the N.H. Legislature, among other activities. Such use of taxpayer money would be prohibited under House Bill 1033.
Other lobbyist organizations that collect dues or fees from local governmental organizations include the N.H. Association of Counties and the N.H. School Boards Association.
Last week, the House Legislative Administration Committee recommended, 9-4, that the full House pass HB 1033. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, and eight other Republicans.
There already is a law prohibiting recipients of state funds from using that money to lobby the state. It makes sense to extend the prohibition to local governments using tax dollars for this purpose, Rep. Tim Baxter, who is on the committee, said in an interview Tuesday.
“I think a majority of our constituents, whether they are Republican or Democratic, would be horrified if they found out that taxpayer funds go toward lobbying,” Baxter, R-Seabrook, said. “Lobbying inherently is a political activity, not a crucial function.”
He also said it is wrong to spend taxpayer money to advocate for positions taxpayers may not favor.
“The municipal association has an agenda and they lobby for that,” Baxter said. “Folks shouldn’t be forced to pay into that. As it is, people can barely afford to fill up their gas tank, and they pay some of the highest property taxes in the country.”
The association’s 2020 audit shows it took in about $1.2 million in annual dues from its municipal members.
Margaret Byrnes, the municipal association's executive director, said every town and city in the state belongs to the group and benefits from the education, training, information and advocacy it provides.
“We were created by local officials to more efficiently and competently follow and advocate on legislation,” Byrnes said.
She also said local voters who participate in the budget process have a say in whether tax money should be used to maintain a municipality’s membership in the organization.
The Concord-based association has policy positions that include maintaining support for the authority of local government without infringement by the state.
It also supports maintaining state aid to municipalities, and legislation authorizing local control over non-property tax revenue streams. It opposes legislation that reduces, suspends or eliminates existing local taxes, fees or state aid.
If the municipal association didn’t exist, local officials would be hard pressed to keep track of and register their opinion on the many bills considered every year that could have major effects on municipalities, said Keene Mayor George Hansel.
“The New Hampshire Municipal Association has been tremendously helpful to the city of Keene,” Hansel said. “Legislative advocacy is not really a core competency for a city or town.”
He said the organization fills an important role in pushing back on legislation that would usurp local authority and control.
“We can’t send the city manager to Concord multiple times a week to testify on bills that are critical to our operations.”
House Bill 1033 could be taken up by the full House as soon as March 10.