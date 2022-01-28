Several area organizations are rallying behind a bill working its way through the state Legislature that could see more locally produced food hitting students’ lunch trays.
The Local Food for Local Schools Reimbursement Bill (House Bill 1657) would use state and federal funds to reimburse school districts $1 for every $3 spent purchasing from New Hampshire producers for up to $1,200 each year. School districts that participate in the National School Lunch Program would be eligible for reimbursement when buying local dairy, fish, pork, beef, poultry, eggs, fruits, vegetables, cider and maple syrup.
The legislation would also provide reimbursements for purchases made from other New England producers but at a lower rate of $1 for every $6 spent.
“This should be, what I would call, an obvious bill to pass,” said N.H. Rep. Lucius Parshall, D-Marlborough, in an interview Wednesday. “... [This] farm bill is one of those bills that is good for everyone involved.”
At an event last Friday, members from several local organizations — including Stonewall Farm, the Cornucopia Project, the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition, and Food Connect — gathered at Stonewall Farm in Keene to discuss the bill.
In addition to $1.2 million in federal dollars from the National School Lunch Program, the state would provide $600,000 to fund the program — relatively small potatoes, according to Parshall.
”The appropriation we’re asking … $600,000, would be a lot to me personally, but considering our entire budget across the state, this is not an overgenerous amount,” he said. “This is a pilot program, so to speak — we can come back and revisit it.”
While Parshall, a former public school teacher, isn’t a sponsor of the bill, he’s supporting it in principle for the benefits it could bring to small, local farms and ensuring future food security for Granite Staters.
The bill would inject about $1.8 million into New Hampshire's farm and food economy, according to the Northeast Organic Farmers Association.
Parshall came to understand the bill’s importance after his wife, Christine, brought it to his attention.
Christine is an Extension teacher with UNH Extension's Nutrition Connections Program and has been involved with the Monadnock Food Access Alliance and the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition.
“I know that many local school districts are already making purchases of local food and are committed to doing what they can,” she said. “And if this bill can make that easier for them, you know, it’s a good thing.”
In addition to helping provide students with nutrient-dense meal options, the bill would help facilitate learning opportunities for students, according to Rebecca Lancaster, Stonewall Farm education director and a member of the Keene Board of Education.
Stonewall Farm is part of the Monadnock Farm to School Network, which was established last year to build connections between students and local producers.
“A farm-to-school program is teaching the kids about [agriculture], but also having them experience the difference of actually eating local, more nutrient-dense foods in school,” Lancaster said. “So the bill speaks to that — what are we doing in the cafeteria and in our schools to expose our kids to the best and most nutritious foods that we can.“
There's plenty of potential to bring locally produced food into schools year-round, Lancaster said, but it requires some support. This bill is a small step in that direction, she said.
"If we were to do it right and we really had the infrastructure built out, and we had support at the federal and state level, and promises for farmers to be able to know that they're growing things that will be purchased — there's a lot more we can do to support school districts and our students, our kids, year-round."
Roe-Ann Tasoulas, director of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition, said the bill would provide a starting point for identifying and addressing challenges along the food distribution chain.
For example, she said, buying chicken locally would likely require a different approach and preparation than shipping in frozen chicken nuggets.
“The better that we can start priming these connections that are part of the distribution, from farm to cafeteria, the better moving forward we'll be able to build a really advantageous infrastructure that moves the food from the farm to the processing at the school and then onto plates.”
A public hearing was held for the bill Jan. 12. The education committee is scheduled to review the legislation at its Feb. 8 working session before voting on it Feb. 9, according to the bill's primary sponsor, N.H. Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter.
Anyone who would like to share their thoughts on the bill can email the House Education Committee at HouseEducationCommittee@leg.state.nh.gov.