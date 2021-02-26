CONCORD — A new federally funded program in New Hampshire will provide assistance to eligible residents of the state who cannot pay their rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Thursday.
“This program will open up doors of opportunity and help New Hampshire families who have struggled through this pandemic,” Sununu said in a prepared statement. “We worked hard to open up as many channels of eligibility as possible so that no one struggling has to worry about making rent or keeping their lights or heat on.”
Sununu said the program will be administered by New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority in collaboration with the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
“(The program announcement) will be welcome to the thousands of New Hampshire residents that continue to be challenged by financial and mental health difficulties during this more than yearlong historic pandemic,” said Rochester Welfare Director Todd Marsh. “The knowledge additional relief is in sight should ease anxieties, as we inch forward and out of this shared crisis.”
NHERAP funds can cover current and past due rent, as well as utility and home energy costs for eligible households.
This assistance is available retroactive to April 1, 2020, through the date of application, and the applicant may also receive assistance for these same expenses going forward. Households may receive assistance for a total of 12 months.
Payments will be provided directly to the landlord or utility provider on behalf of the household, according to the governor. Landlords, with the tenant’s permission, may apply for assistance on behalf of their tenant.
Betsey Andrews Parker, executive director of Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, said the ability for landlords to help their tenants apply is a “huge change.”
Property managers and landlord associations have called for such programs in order to improve their ability to quickly obtain missed rent payments.
“We want to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to help landlords as well,” said Andrews Parker.
To be eligible, at least one person in the household must qualify for unemployment benefits, had their income reduced, had significant costs, or had other financial hardship due to COVID-19. The household must also be at risk for homelessness and meet certain income requirements.
Per federal rules, the new program is for eligible renters and landlords, not homeowners, according to Sununu’s announcement.
A statewide outreach campaign is planned to inform the public, renters, landlords, organizations, and service providers about the program, according to Sununu.
The amount of money renters and landlords will be able to secure through the new program and when they’ll be able to get it “will really be on a case-by-case basis,” said Andrews Parker.
“So we encourage everyone to apply so we can figure it out from there,” she said. “And maybe one thing will qualify but something else may not qualify, so I’m hesitant to say this or that because everything is on a case-by-case basis because no two situations are the same.”
Andrews Parker said the relief provided through the program will be capped at 80 percent of the median income determined by region by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The exact figures for 2021 are still to to be calculated, according to Andrews Parker. In 2020, the HUD region that included much of the Seacoast, labeled the Portsmouth- Rochester NH region, had a median family income of $102,800.
“Those were rules that were set at the federal level,” Andrews Parker said of the 80 percent median income limit for the new program, noting there was no such limit for the federal COVID-19 funds available for rental assistance in 2020. “Those are things that are out of our control.”
Full program guidelines and the NHERAP application information will be available by March 15, 2021, at nhhfa.org/emergency-rental-assistance.
“We are actively working with New Hampshire Housing Finance and GOFERR to finalize those final pieces of what the application will look like,” said Andrews Parker, encouraging people who have received assistance in the past to look at the rules this time around because they may be different than before.
Though the application isn’t yet available, Andrews Parker encouraged “everyone” to review the NHHFA’s website for helpful information about forms of assistance available and how to apply for them.
“We are anxious, as well as everyone else, to get it up and running because there is a huge need in our community,” she said.
In 2020, New Hampshire allocated $35 million of the federal funds it received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to housing insecurity efforts.
The funding was used, among other things, to distribute one-time grants — up to $2,500 — for past-due rent and utilities directly to landlords.
Local housing advocates and representatives of the New Hampshire Legal Advice and Referral Center say that program made a significant impact in terms of how it helped struggling tenants and helped offset some of the increases in evictions that occurred statewide.
In Strafford County, a New Hampshire county with high levels of evictions and low-income households, the program allowed CAP to provide over $2 million in rental and utility assistance between April and December.
“That is really unheard of,” said Andrews Parker.
However, approximately $6.71 million of the $20 million used for rental assistance went unexpended before it expired at the end of 2020, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Challenges with the application process, eligibility limitations and the state’s expanded unemployment benefits may have played a role, according to state officials and housing advocates.
According to Andrews Parker, tenants found “other ways” to make ends meet, reducing the perceived demand for housing assistance.
“We’re seeing it now with a lot of our other applications — that people have found other ways to be creative to have their needs met, which is unfortunate because there is assistance available,” she said.
Andrews Parker said she anticipates the local need for rental relief will be high with the new New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program because COVID-19 continues to exacerbate the greater Seacoast’s rising houselessness and increasing affordable housing shortage.
Rockingham and Strafford counties have seen close to a 30 percent increase in the median rent for a two-bedroom unit over the past five years, according to a recent NHHFA report. That report noted average rent of a two-bedroom unit in Rockingham County is $1,623, and $1,291 in Strafford County.The report also indicated local rental vacancy rates continue to hover around or below 1 percent, and that the market’s housing inventory would be completely depleted in one month if no new properties were listed for sale. In a healthy market, there would be five or six months of home supply, according to Sarah Wrightsman, executive director of the Workforce Housing Coalition of the Greater Seacoast.
Since that report was published, a number of Seacoast restaurants, shops and arts-focused venue have decided to temporarily close this winter — some calling it a “hibernation” — due to the pandemic.
The temporary shutdowns in these sectors, Andrews Parker said, are expected to drive demand for rental assistance in 2021, even though some Seacoast businesses have obtained federal Payroll Protection Program funds to cover their employees’ wages instead of having them apply for state unemployment.
Also expected to drive need for the new program, Andrews Parker said, is the fact that many parents and guardians are out of work to care for children or assist them with their school’s remote learning.
“It’s a high rent area,” she said. “We have people who are paying more than 50 percent of their income just to remain stably housed. ... If the past six months is any indication, this is what we’re looking at over the course of the next year.”