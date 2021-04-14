New Hampshire will receive more than $21 million in federal funding that an official with the state’s independent housing agency said can help address its shortage of affordable rental units.
The bulk of that funding comes from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, with a portion going directly to Manchester and Nashua and the remainder — nearly $14 million — available for statewide use.
The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, offers financial assistance that developers can use to build units affordable to renters of low income.
New Hampshire typically receives $3 million to $4 million in HOME funding each year, according to Ben Frost, managing director for policy and public affairs at N.H. Housing, which distributes that aid. The additional $18 million allocation is a one-time award from the stimulus bill Congress passed last month and is separate from New Hampshire’s annual disbursement, he said.
For apartments built with HOME funding, rent for a portion of the units must be affordable to a family earning half of the median area income. Four-person families in Cheshire County have a median income of $84,000 under HUD’s current definitions, so affordable rent — which cannot exceed 30 percent of income — for a family earning half that would be just under $13,000 per year.
Keene Housing, the local housing authority, has used HOME funding at several properties, including the Evergreen Knoll Apartments in Swanzey and Stone Arch Senior Housing on Court Street in Keene, according to its executive director, Joshua Meehan. Meehan said the HUD program helps keep rental costs low.
“It’s one of the few federal sources that we have to develop affordable housing,” he said.
The latest HOME funding for New Hampshire is part of a $5 billion disbursement nationwide, following enactment of the federal American Rescue Plan in March.
That assistance will help create affordable units and reduce housing instability, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in an April 9 news release. Shaheen said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated that instability, with many struggling to pay rent.
“As we recover from this challenging year, these investments will help families find relief and security, and also make New Hampshire a more affordable place to call home for years to come,” she said in the release.
The state will receive an additional $3.1 million to fund affordable housing in its annual allocation from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund.
Like the HOME funds, N.H. Housing will distribute that funding — part of a national disbursement worth nearly $700 million — to Granite State developers. Units built or renovated with assistance from the Housing Trust Fund must be offered at affordable rates to people earning up to 30 percent of the median area income, according to Frost.
While that funding does not typically cover the full cost of new housing, Frost said it incentivizes developers to provide affordable units.
“It’s a very welcome source of funding that gives us the ability to do portions of projects that target [housing instability] very deeply,” he said.
Frost said people making significantly less than the median income often spend much of that money on rent, which contributes to housing instability. By helping reduce rent costs for some tenants, the latest round of HUD funding “provides them an opportunity to live in a decent place that they can afford,” he said.
N.H. Housing expects to receive the latest HOME and Housing Trust Fund allocations by the end of May and will consider developers’ applications for assistance this summer, according to Frost.
New Hampshire housing advocates say low rental vacancy rates have inflated housing demand and led to higher costs. The state had a rental vacancy rate of 1.8 percent last year, according to N.H. Housing — well below the 4 to 5 percent that housing experts consider healthy.
In its 2020 annual report, the agency estimated that New Hampshire would need to add 20,000 units to create a more balanced market.
Frost said the latest HUD funding will help address affordability issues, calling it “a really good start.” He cautioned, however, that New Hampshire would need years of funding at similar levels to fully address its housing shortage.
“For so many years, there’s been such a shortage of housing construction to meet the demand,” he said. “We’ve got a serious gap … that will take some time to fill.”