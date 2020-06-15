New Hampshire Audubon has always worked to lead kids outdoors and away from technology. This summer, Audubon leaders see technology as the best way to connect many of those same children to the world around them.
Jonathan Saulmon, director of education for NH Audubon in Concord, says the pandemic has temporarily changed the rules, and perhaps created some opportunities. Instead of their traditional lineup of summer excursions and onsite activities, the Audubon will launch a virtual Backyard Summer Camp with programs for ages 4-12.
“There’s a calming effect that nature has… [and] I just feel like that’s so important right now. So, this is an amazing opportunity for kids and parents to really understand that,” he said. “It’s such a bizarre thing because we’re just inventing this on the fly. I feel like that’s kind of the boat a lot of people are in right now, just trying to innovate and figure out what to do next and how to do it and how to keep providing people with the same things we’re used to – just in a different way.”
The camp will mix online and outdoor activities, often incorporating everyday household items. This holds to their “go green” mission, and it promotes autonomy and independence in camp goers. Camp days will include virtual “circle time,” live animal presentations, virtual lunch with counselors, and small group activities, which vary by age group. The hope is they’ll be able to create the same energy and community of traditional camp. They’re also working to make it more inclusive to kids of any socioeconomic status.
The reality is many kids will be at this virtual summer camp while Mom or Dad are hunched over a laptop at the kitchen table. They’re also hoping the activities will ease stress during the otherwise hectic workweek.
“One thing that people rely on summer camp for is simply childcare, and we’re not going to be able to provide that for families right now [in the same way]. But, hopefully, we can at least provide activities where kids will be able to do things themselves, and parents might be able to get in a work email here and there,” Saulmon said. “There’s just so much to think about and there’s so much to worry about, and I’d like to hope that we will be able to provide some kind of respite for families, some kind of escape to the natural world.”
Find out more at nhaudubon.org/get-outside/camps.