The N.H. Attorney General’s Office is warning residents to be alert to possible scams arising from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Federal prosecutors in New Hampshire and elsewhere issued similar warnings earlier this week.
“Scammers may take advantage of fears related to [the] COVID-19 outbreak by selling bogus ‘treatment’ and ‘prevention’ products, establishing fake charities, and sending seemingly legitimate emails with malicious links or attachments,” the N.H. Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.
The Attorney General’s Office noted that there are no over-the-counter medications, vaccines, oils, lotions or other products that can treat or cure COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. “Always check with your health care provider before buying such products,” the office said.
Other advice from the Attorney General’s Office includes:
*If an appeal to donate is claiming to come from a charity, make sure the organization is registered with the Attorney General’s Charitable Trusts Unit. A list is available at doj.nh.gov/charitable-trusts.
*If an appeal comes from an individual, “think hard” before donating unless you know the person and what they’re going through.
*Check that you are dealing with the charity or individual and not someone using a “deceptively similar name.”
*Don’t be rushed into donating.
*Don’t assume calls for donations on social media are legitimate.
*Look out for fake emails claiming to be from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information or to report scams, call 1-888-468-4454, email DOJ-CPB@doj.nh.gov or visit doj.nh.gov.