CONCORD — New Hampshire’s attorney general is warning the public about a scam that uses his name and title in an attempt to extort money.
The scam involves a fake letter telling recipients that they will be convicted of a felony if they do not pay thousands of dollars, according to a news release Monday from the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
The release stresses that the actual state agency would never send such a letter.
“The Office of the Attorney General would under no circumstances notify individuals by mail that they have been charged with a crime nor would this office issue a letter requesting payment in order to resolve criminal charges,” it states.
In awkward and ungrammatical legalese, the fake letter demands more than $4,668 to resolve a supposed public drunkenness case, according to a copy distributed with the news release. It claims to be from N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, though its letterhead includes the seal of the U.S. Department of Justice, references to the N.H. Judicial Branch and a website and street address affiliated with the Connecticut court system.
Anyone who receives a communication that appears to be from the N.H. Attorney General’s Office can call its consumer complaint hotline at 888-468-4454 to report it or verify it.