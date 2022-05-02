The Attorney General’s office is now investigating two double fatal shootings in the state that occurred less than a week apart.
Concord Police, with the help of state police and the FBI, continue to probe the murder of Steve and Wendy Reid, who were found shot to death last Thursday at the Broken Ground hiking trails in Concord. No arrests have been made.
Early Wednesday, the bodies of Holly Banks and her acquaintance, Keith Labelle, were discovered inside a residence in Gorham. Both died of gunshot wounds and no arrests have been made.
Wendy and Steve Reid were reported missing on April 20, a day before their bodies were discovered near the Marsh Loop Trail. Both had been shot multiple times, an autopsy revealed. Authorities say the outdoorsy couple in their 60s left for a walk on the afternoon of April 18 from their Alton Woods apartment and never returned.
Associate Attorney General Jeff Strelzin said in an interview Friday that every criminal case is different and that the timeline of an investigation is dictated by when evidence is found that is admissible in court.
“Some move relatively quickly, some cases take longer, some cases take even longer and some cases aren’t solved,” Strelzin said.
Prosecutors are bound by ethical rules that restrict what information they can share, even when the public is clamoring for more information. In addition, sharing information about a case before an arrest is made could lead to witness tampering or the destruction of evidence, jeopardizing an investigation, he said.
“That’s generally why, in criminal investigations, authorities are circumspect in the details because we are limited by rules of professional conduct and the requirements to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Strelzin said.
Strelzin said police are continuing to actively investigate the case and encouraged people to come forward with any information they think might be relevant.
“If they were out there at the time, or saw the Reids or simply heard information from someone else, we don’t want them to assume that the police already know that information,” Strelzin said. “We prefer to be the clearinghouse. If people would just be generous and provide the information, we can decide whether it’s relevant or not.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
Anonymous tips can be made to the Concord Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or to Concord Police at 603-225-8600.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.