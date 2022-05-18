We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Investigators released a sketch on Tuesday of a person of interest in the investigation of the deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid. Police said he was seen near where Steven and Wendy Reid were shot on April 18 in Concord.
Investigators are seeking to identify and speak to a man they say is a person of interest in the murders of Concord couple Steve and Wendy Reid, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Brad Osgood announced Tuesday.
Formella and Osgood said in a press release that the man was seen near where the Reids were shot to death on April 18, the day the outdoorsy retired couple left their Alton Woods apartment for an afternoon walk. After worried family members reported them missing, the bodies of Steve and Wendy Reid were found on April 21 near the Marsh Loop Trail.
Police describe the person of interest as a 5-foot-10-inch man of medium build in his early 20s to early 30s. The Attorney General’s Office and police released a sketch of the individual on Tuesday. He was seen carrying a black backpack and wearing khaki-colored pants and a dark blue jacket, which may have had a hood.
The Concord Regional Crimeline reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for the double murder has increased from $5,000 to $33,500.
One anonymous donor contributed $20,000 of the reward but only for tipsters who come forward within the next 60 days. The Concord Police Patrolmen’s Association and Supervisors Association and the Retired New Hampshire State Police Troopers Association also donated money for the reward, along with another anonymous donor who gave $5,000.
Tips can be made to Concord Police at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.
