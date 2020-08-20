New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced three more deaths related to COVID-19, along with 19 more confirmed cases of the viral disease.
The three who died were all women 60 years or older, two of them residents of Hillsborough County and one a resident of Rockingham County. To date, the deaths of 427 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19.
None of the 19 newly announced positives — which bring the state’s total to 7,036 — were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Four were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
So far, about 90 percent of the 7,036 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, and 712 are known to have been hospitalized for the disease at some point during the pandemic. As of Wednesday morning, 12 COVID-19 patients were still in hospitals.
Of the 262 COVID-19 cases considered current Wednesday, five were in Keene, and one to four were in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
A daily average of 2,728 COVID-19 tests were reported to the state health department during the week that ended Tuesday, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.