New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced three more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 104 new positive test results for the viral disease.
The deaths of a Hillsborough County woman, a Rockingham County man and a Strafford County man — all of them 60 or older — bring the state’s total number of known deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 114.
Thursday’s update included no additional confirmed cases in Cheshire County — although the county of residence of two of the latest cases was still being determined — but listed one in Sullivan County and 24 in areas of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. Because of the state’s method of reporting town-by-town results, it’s unclear where these people live.
As of Thursday, the state knew of active COVID-19 cases in the local communities of Fitzwiliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington.
Residents of Acworth, Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Greenfield, Marlborough and Westmoreland also previously tested positive, but those communities were not listed on Thursday’s map of the state’s 1,564 current known cases.
To date, 2,843 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, 27,829 have tested negative, and 308 people have been hospitalized.