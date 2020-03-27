New Hampshire has seen its second confirmed death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, state health officials announced Friday.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire rose to 187, as state officials announced 29 new positive results. None of the new cases were residents of Cheshire County, which has had two positives to date.
The person who died was a man from Hillsborough County who was older than 60 and had “multiple underlying health issues,” the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.
The state’s first death, announced Monday, was also a Hillsborough County man in that age group who had underlying health issues.