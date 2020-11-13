The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced a record 462 new COVID-19 cases, 15 of them in Cheshire County.
The previous record was set Thursday, when the state announced 323 new positives.
The state on Friday also announced three new deaths related to COVID-19: a Hillsborough County woman, a Coos County man and a Grafton County man, all 60 or older. The deaths of 498 Granite Staters have now been attributed to COVID-19.
In all, the state has seen 13,929 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, 2,743 of which are still considered active.
Sixty-nine people were hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19 as of Friday.
This is the second time in a week that Cheshire County has seen 15 new cases in a day. In addition, Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua added 54 cases Friday, and Sullivan County tallied six. The county of residency was still being determined for 33 new cases.
As of Friday, numerous communities in the Monadnock Region had active cases, led by Keene with 29, Rindge with 24, New Ipswich with 11, Jaffrey and Charlestown with eight apiece, Chesterfield with seven, Dublin and Hinsdale with six each and Marlborough with five. Various other local towns had at least one case.