Nine more New Hampshire residents have died of COVID-19 complications, state health officials announced Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 537 as a late-fall surge continues to drive case counts and hospitalizations upward.
The latest reported deaths all involved people 60 or older and included a Belknap County woman, a Belknap County man, three Hillsborough County women, three Hillsborough County men and one woman from Rockingham County.
State health officials also reported 566 additional positive tests for the novel coronavirus, but noted that not all of the test results received Tuesday had been processed. The new positives include more than three dozen for which the county of residence was still being determined, as well as 10 from Cheshire County, three from Sullivan County and 64 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The 4,694 cases listed as current in New Hampshire included 169 in Cheshire County and 44 in Sullivan County. (The county of residence in 231 cases was not yet known.)
Most communities in Cheshire County now have known, active cases, topped by Keene with 89, and followed by Chesterfield with 13, Jaffrey with 12 and Swanzey with 11.
To date, 22,332 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 77 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 162 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for treatment of the viral disease, of the 842 known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 6.1 percent. The state health department does not provide the daily positivity rate for antigen, or rapid, testing.