With the state’s seven-day positivity rate now hovering at 5 percent, New Hampshire health officials on Thursday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 515 more positive tests for the virus.
Five percent is the threshold health officials generally consider “too high.”
The newly reported death involved a Rockingham County man who was 60 or older. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,251.
The 515 positives included 21 from Cheshire County, four from Sullivan County, 69 from parts of Hillsborough County outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, and 15 for which the county of residence had yet to be determined.
Thursday was the first day with more than 500 new cases since late January.
Statewide, 87,441 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, slightly more than 94 percent (82,605 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Just over 4 percent (3,585 people) have active infections.
Active cases include 96 from Cheshire County, 46 from Sullivan County and 565 from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, which have 315 and 250, respectively.
The state’s seven-day test positivity rate was listed at 5.2 percent with an average of just over 8,000 coronavirus tests being administered daily, according to DHHS. Cheshire County’s positivity rate now stands at 1.6 percent, while Sullivan County’s is 4.1 percent and Hillsborough County’s is 6.2 percent.
As of Thursday morning, 102 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.