New Hampshire health officials Friday announced three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total confirmed among state residents to date to 517.
The three men were all 60 or older and lived in Belknap County, Merrimack County and Rockingham County.
To date, 19,313 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 74 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The tally includes 547 more positive test results announced Friday, although the state health agency noted those reflect only results received through Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The latest positives include 38 for which the county of residence was still being determined, 16 from Cheshire County, seven from Sullivan County and 102 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The state’s most recently updated figures show 131 people in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 836 people known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
A total of 4,570 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current.