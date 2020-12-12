New Hampshire health officials Friday announced six more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded to date to 590.
The six were all 60 or older and included a Belknap County man, a Hillsborough County man, two Hillsborough County women and two Strafford County women.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 1,190 new positive tests for the virus. Hundreds of those were previously unannounced positives from earlier this week; at the same time, Friday’s tally did not include results that were still being processed.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate — the only positivity rate the state provides in its daily updates — was listed at 5.1 percent.
Of the 1,190 newly announced cases, 69 were from Cheshire County, 12 were from Sullivan County, and 187 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence was still being determined in 46 of the cases.
Based on the state health department’s most updated data, 29,460 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, about 75 percent (22,046) of whom have recovered. About 23 percent (6,824) have active infections, and about 2 percent have died.
The 6,824 cases considered current included 240 from Cheshire County, 66 from Sullivan County and 1,074 from parts of Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence was not yet known in 266 active cases.
A total of 258 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.