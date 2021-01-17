New Hampshire health officials this weekend announced the COVID-19-related deaths of two more men from Cheshire County.
Like the other 23 New Hampshire residents whose deaths from coronavirus complications were reported Saturday and Sunday, they were 60 or older.
The other deaths involved two Belknap County men, a Grafton County man, two Coos County women, five Hillsborough County men, three Hillsborough County women, three men and three women from Merrimack County, a man and a woman from Rockingham County, a Strafford County woman and a Sullivan County man.
The information from the state does not specify whether any of these latest Cheshire County deaths is tied to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Keene Center senior-living facility on Court Street. On Thursday, a spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes, reported that a resident had died from complications of COVID-19.
As of Friday, 51 residents and 15 staff members at the facility had tested positive for the virus during the outbreak.
Also during their daily updates Saturday and Sunday, state health officials announced a total of 1,424 more positive tests statewide for COVID-19. These newly reported positives stretch back to Jan. 5, but don't include results that were still being processed. Among the 1,424 were 85 from Cheshire County, 44 from Sullivan County, 224 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 54 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
A total of 56,864 people statewide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 87 percent (49,544 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 11 percent (6,387 people) have active infections whereas the deaths of about two percent (933 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 425 in Cheshire County, 252 in Sullivan County, 1,121 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 156 for which the county of residence wasn't yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed Sunday at 6.4 percent. State health officials don't list the antigen positivity rate in their daily updates.
As of Sunday morning, 243 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.