New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 394 more positive tests for the virus.
The man who died was a Hillsborough County resident who was 60 or older.
The 394 positives date back to Tuesday and include 14 from Cheshire County, 11 from Sullivan County, 57 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 12 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said it continues to work on a backlog of test results.
Statewide, 69,612 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, slightly fewer than 94 percent (65,349 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the DHHS. The deaths of about 2 percent (1,117 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
Just under 5 percent (3,146 people) have active infections, according to the state. The current cases include 105 in Cheshire County, 91 in Sullivan County, 468 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 44 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
Daily reported case numbers are on the decline. The average number of cases reported daily during the period of Feb. 5 through 11 was 341, according to the state, down 18 percent from the previous seven-day period.
As of Thursday, Keene was listed with 32 identified active cases. Rindge was listed with 27, New Ipswich with 20 and Peterborough with 16.
Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Gilsum, Langdon, Marlow, Nelson, Richmond and Roxbury were listed as having no active cases. All other towns in the region were each listed with seven cases or fewer.
As of Thursday morning, 138 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The state is administering an average of 9,000 COVID-19 tests per day. The seven-day positivity rate for those tests — both PCR and antigen — is 4.3 percent.