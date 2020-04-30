Another 96 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, and six more have died, the state health department announced Thursday.
All of the deaths involved people 60 years or older, including two Hillsborough County women, two Rockingham County men, a Rockingham County woman and a woman who lived in Strafford County.
No new positive tests were announced in Cheshire County — which has seen 40 confirmed cases to date — but one additional positive was reported in Sullivan County, bringing that total to 12. Because of the way the state reports results, it's unclear where the person in the latest Sullivan County case lives.
The 96 new cases include one person whose county of residence had yet to be determined, and 18 residents of Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. New Ipswich now has a total of nine cases, one more than the state had recorded the day before.
As of Thursday morning, 2,146 New Hampshire residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and 19,903 had tested negative, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 980 people are known to have recovered from the viral disease, but the deaths of 72 people have been attributed to it. The state has tallied 262 hospitalizations for the illness.
In addition to New Ipswich, local cases have been recorded in Acworth, Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland.
Most of these communities have one to four confirmed cases. Keene and Hillsboro have seven; Jaffrey and Rindge have six; and Swanzey has five.