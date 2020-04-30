Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.