New Hampshire health officials Friday announced the COVID-19-related death of an 11th Cheshire County resident, along with 724 more positive tests for the virus statewide.
The local woman was 60 or older, and it’s unclear whether she was one of five Keene Center residents whose deaths the Court Street nursing home has reported amid an ongoing outbreak there.
State health officials announced the COVID-19-related deaths of eight other New Hampshire residents Friday: a Grafton County man, two Hillsborough County men and three Hillsborough County women, and a woman and man from Rockingham County. All were 60 or older.
The latest-reported 724 positives stretch back to Jan. 19 and include 28 from Cheshire County, 23 from Sullivan County, 121 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 33 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
A total of 60,951 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 88 percent (53,773 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 10 percent (6,207 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about two percent (971 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 318 in Cheshire County, 190 in Sullivan County, 1,017 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 175 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Friday morning, 249 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.