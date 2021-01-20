The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced 877 new positive tests for COVID-19 and five more deaths related to the disease.
The latest tally includes cases from as far back as Jan. 9, as the state continues to have a data-processing backlog. Some, but not all, results from more recent days have been processed, according to the state.
Of the newly announced cases, 37 were in Cheshire County. Hillsborough County had 157 cases outside of Manchester and Nashua, and Sullivan County had eight.
The people who died resided in Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Strafford counties.
As of Tuesday morning, 254 people were hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19.
The state has counted a total of 58,709 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, more than 6,000 of which are still considered active. To date, 938 Granite Staters have died from the disease.
Cheshire County had 366 known active cases as of Tuesday, according to the state. Keene leads the region in number of active cases with 135. The only area town listed without cases is Roxbury.