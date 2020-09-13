New Hampshire’s health department announced over the weekend that another 81 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more Granite Staters have died from the disease.
The people who died were a Carroll County woman and a Rockingham County woman, both of them at least 60 years old.
Of the new cases announced over the two days, one was a Cheshire County resident. Hillsborough County had six new cases. No new cases were known to reside in Sullivan County. (The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services had not determined the county of residence for three people when it issued its daily updates.)
As of Sunday, Cheshire County had eight known active infections — six in Keene and one each in Swanzey and Winchester, according to the state’s COVID-19 data tracker. Elsewhere in the region, Charlestown also had at least one active case.
Statewide, 307 people were considered actively infected, seven of whom were hospitalized.
New Hampshire has tallied a total of 7,696 cases and 436 deaths to date.