N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced 149 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and an additional eight deaths related to the virus, bringing the state's total confirmed fatality count to 190.
Gov. Chris Sununu said a significant number of those newly reported cases — 51 — were identified at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester. Shibinette said six of the eight deaths were also related to long-term care facilities, though she didn't specify which.
The eight who died were all over 60 and include five Hillsborough County residents — three men and two women — a Rockingham County man and woman, and a man who lived in Strafford County.
With the county of residence in 14 of the state's total confirmed 3,868 COVID-19 cases still being determined, 49 Cheshire County residents are known to have tested positive for the viral disease, along with 16 residents of Sullivan County and 637 residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Locally, one to four current cases were listed in Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington, and five cases apiece in Hillsboro and New Ipswich.
Also Wednesday, Shibinette reported two additional outbreaks at long-term care facilities, including Community Bridges, a facility in Belmont for people with disabilities, and Greenbriar HealthCare in Nashua. Community Bridges had two residents and four staff members who tested positive, and Greenbriar had 10 resident cases, but no staff cases, she said.
Shibinette said New Hampshire is testing an average of 2,000 people daily with a total of 56,000 tests performed to date. She added that the state's COVID-19 mortality rate is still around five percent, with a hospitalization rate at around 10 percent. Thus far, 1,388 people are known to have recovered from the disease.